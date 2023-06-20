Ratha Yatra: Divine Chariots Roll On Bada Danda

Puri: The divine chariots with Lord Jagannath and His holy siblings atop rolled on the Bada Danda following completion of rituals for Ratha Yatra today.

The chariot pulling began following rituals of chhera pahanra performed by Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on three chariots.

In the morning, the chariots were worshipped by the temple priest for the 9-day Ratha Jatra of deities. The deities were escorted to their respective chariots in dhadi pahandi by servitors from Anasar house. The subsidiary deities — Rama Krushna, Madan Mohan and Sudarshan — were also seated atop chariots for the divine journey.

Amidst chants of Jai Jagannath and the beating of cymbals and gongs, devotees danced in joy as the deities swayed all the way to their respective chariots in Pahandi. It was indeed a unique spectacle that draws lakhs of devotees to the pilgrim town of Puri every year on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

At first, Taladhwaja chariot carrying Lord Balabhadra started rolling after 3 pm, ahead of schedule fixed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for Ratha Jatra. Thereafter, the Darpadalana and Nandighosha chariots were pulled by devotees towards the Gundicha Temple.