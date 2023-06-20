Ratha Yatra 2023: Holy Trinity Steps Out Of Temple With Pahandi Bije | See Pics

Puri: With the chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ reverberating the air in Puri town, pahandi bije, the spectacular procession to the Lords’ respective chariots stationed in front of the Singhadwar, began.

The procession, known as the Pahandi Bije of the deities, is one of the most significant rituals of the Ratha yatra. Lakhs of devotees were eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of the rare ritual of the trinity.

This ritual on the day of Ratha Jatra is called Dhadi Pahandi which means the deities are carried in a grand procession from the sanctum sanctorum of the Srimandir. It is called Dhadi Pahandi because the deities are taken one after another in close succession amid beating of gongs, cymbals and blowing of conches by a special group of servitors. It is truly a rare sacred sight to behold.

The Pahandi Bije ritual began as per the scheduled time with Lord Sudarshan, the main weapon of Lord Vishnu-an incarnation of Jagannath being taken in a ceremonial procession. After the Pahandi of Sudarshan, Lord Balabhadra was taken out in a similar manner followed by sister Devi Subhadra and younger brother, the Lord Of the Universe, Lord Jagannath.The processions are marked by the rhythmic swaying of Tahiya (traditional headgear) of the deities, which looks amazing.

Prior to Pahandi, morning rituals like Arati, Avakasha, Rosa homa (puja in the temple kitchen), Surya and Dwarapala Puja, Sakala Dhupa (cooked food offering), Mangal Arpana were concluded inside the temple.