The ‘Ratha Katha Anukula’ ritual was performed at the Puri Srimandir on Sunday, marking the beginning of preparations for Rath Yatra 2025.

This ritual took place on the occasion of Basant Panchami, also Saraswati Puja, involving the ceremonial worship of a 12-foot ‘Dhaura’ wood for the three gigantic chariots of the Holy Trinity.

The ritual signifies the start of traditional chariot construction for the upcoming Rath Yatra.

During the Ratha Katha Anukula ritual, Srimandir Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, Deputy Chief Administrator Siddhart Shankar Swain, SP Vineet Agarwal, Srimandir Niti Administrator, Bhoi Sardars of the three chariots were present.

The ‘Ratha Katha Chirata’ process will start on the occasion of Ram Navami and the construction of the chariots will begin on Akshaya Tritiya.

While a total of 865 pieces of wood are required to build the three chariots, 51 pieces of wood are left over from last year.

While this year, 814 more pieces of wood are required, 101 pieces of timber, including Ashan and Dhaura wood, were transported to Puri recently.