Rath Yatra special Mo Bus to Puri from June 22-27

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will provide special ‘Mo Bus’ service to Puri during this year’s Rath Yatra.

The special Mo Bus service will be provided from June 22 to June 27, said a senior official of the CRUT today.

It will also my shuttle service between Malatipatpur and Purl Bus Stand.

