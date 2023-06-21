Rath Yatra special Mo Bus to Puri from June 22-27

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will provide special ‘Mo Bus’ service to Puri during this year’s Rath Yatra.
The special Mo Bus service will be provided from June 22 to June 27, said a senior official of the CRUT today.
It will also my shuttle service between Malatipatpur and Purl Bus Stand.
Check bus stop details of the new routes — 2, 3, & — and. Bus rime schedule of mutes plying to Puri.
📢 Notice
CRUT will be running #RathaJatra Special Mo Bus service to Puri from 22nd to 27th June, 2023. The bus stop details of the new routes – 2, 3, & 4 and Mo Bus time schedule of routes plying to Puri on the said dates have been attached below. pic.twitter.com/vBwkFNMKiv
— Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) June 21, 2023
