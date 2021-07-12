Rath Yatra 2021 LIVE

Lord Jagannath begins his Gundicha Jatra as Nandighosa rolls on Bada Danda.

Darpadalana: Devi Subhadra Proceeds From Janma Bedi To Ratna Bedi

Chariot pulling begins almost three hours ahead of the schedule; Lord Balabhadra’s chariot rolls on Puri Badadanda

Rath Yatra In Puri: Pahandi Rituals Of Lord Jagannath Concludes The Pahandi Bije ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra during the annual Rath Yatra here concluded.

Puri Gajapati Comemeces Chhera Pahanra Ritual Gajapati– the king of Puri and the first servitor of Lord Jagannath arrives at Srimandir to pay obeisance to the Holy Trinity on the three chariots. After performing Aarti and Alata Chamara Seva on three Chariots, ‘Chhera Pahanra’ Ritual begins. The Puri Gajapati did not perform the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual during Snana Yatra this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb On His Way To Perform Chhera Pahanra Ritual On Chariots

Shankaracharya Pays Tributes To The Lords On Chariots In a bid to pay his obeisance to the holy deities on the three chariots, Puri Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati arrives at Srimandir. After the Dhadi Pahandi ritual of the Holy Trinity, Madan Mohan Jew– the replica of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra ascended their respective chariots.

Lords Ascend Respective Chariots Amidst Tunes of Bells & Cymbals Amidst the tunes of bells and cymbals, Pahandi rituals of the Holy Trinity conclude. Lord Jagannath and his siblings along with lord Sudarshana have ascended their respective chariots.

Lord Jagannath Makes His Way To Nandighosha Chariot Amid loud chants of Hari Bola, clangs of Ghanta, Ghanti, Lord Jagannath joins the Lords Dhadi Pandi for the annual sojourn to Mausi Maa.

Pahandi Rituals Of Lord Balabhadra & Devi Subhadra Underway Memsmeraising eyes of devotees after a long break, elder brother of Lord Jagannath–Lord Balabhadra & Devi Subhadra make their way to their magnificent Taladhwaja and Devidalan chariots with divine grace.

Lord Sudarshana Makes Way To Devi Subhadra’s Chariot Puri: After completing the formal establishment of the three chariots of the Holy Trinity, servitors escort Lord Sudarsan to the Devadalana – the chariot of Devi Subhadra, in Dhadi Pahandi.