Rath Yatra: Know Nine Stories Of Lord Jagannath’s Leela, Tune Into 93.5 Red FM

Bhubaneswar: As the world famous Rath Yatra is scheduled to commence tomorrow till 21st July, the nine-day annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings- Lord Balabhadra & Devi Subhadra- depicts a different story, from the Lord’s ‘Leelas’ till running of the wooden chariots on the ‘Bada Danda’.

93.5 Red FM, in association with noted sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo, has incorporated sand art animation to present the key highlight of each story for nine days.

RJ Smita will be hosting Season 2 of ‘9 Dina 9 Kahani’ from 12th July till 21st July. Listeners can tune into Morning No.1 on 93.5 Red FM from 9 AM-10 AM to know about the nine stories. The event could also be experienced in visual form on the Red FM Odisha YouTube channel.

Apart from Manas Kumar Sahoo, Chandan & Shradha will also be joining as Narrators for Season 2 of ‘9 Dina 9 Kahani’ being organised by 93.5 Red FM the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Holy Trinity.

The Leelas of Lord Jagannath will unfold through sand art animations on the construction of chariots, Phandi Bije, pulling of chariots on Grand Road, and many more.