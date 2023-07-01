Rath Yatra Ends With Niladri Bije Of Holy Trinity

Puri: Concluding the 12-long activities on Bada Danda, the Holy Trinity today returned to the Srimandir marking the end of this year Rath Yatra.

The divine idoles of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra werre taken in a ceremonial Pahandi.

The Pahanadi of the holy trinity commenced after the Rama-Krushna and Madan Mohan proceeded to the temple.

The Niladri Bije ritual is the final episode of the Rath Yatra. From tomorrow onwards, devotees will have the darshan of the Lord at the shrine. Abhada Mahaprasad will also be available to the devotees in the Kaibalya Haat on the premises of the 12th century shrine.

The Niladri Bije ritual was held after the Suna Besha and Adharapana on the rituals.

Rituals like Mangala Alati, Mailam, Sakaladhupa, Sandhya Alati and Sandhya Dhupa were performed on the chariots. All the rituals were followed by Charamaala tying. Later, the Pahandi of the idols started.

Goddess Laxmi pacified by Lord Jagannath with Rasagola

As per tradition, Goddess Laxmi closed the Jaya-Vijay door of the temple and didn’t allow Lord Jagannath, her husband, to enter to vent her anger as he left her behind in the temple alone.

To pacify the irate goddess, Lord Jagannath offered Rasgola and entered the temple. The day is also observed as Rasagola Divas in Odisha.