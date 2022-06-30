Rath Yatra: Chariots wait for Trinity before Srimandir

Puri: A few hours left for the Puri Rath Yatra. Three chariots are waiting for the Trinity to board them for the nine-day sojourn scheduled to begin on Friday.

The three Chariots (Rath) namely Nadnighosa, Taladhwaja and Devadalana were pulled from the Rathakhala (car crafting workshop) and parked in front of the Singhadwar (the main entrance) of Jagannath Temple.

Before it, the Agnyamala Bije Niti was performed at the Rathakhala. A group of temple servitors (Daitapatis) worshiped at least two wheels from each chariot fastening the pious garland of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

The deities will be taken onto their respective chariots tomorrow morning after Pahandi (procession).