Rath Yatra begins at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The 144th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra was taken out from Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on early Monday morning in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Over 12,000 personnel of Gujarat Police, including nine inspector generals (IG), 33 superintendents of police (SP), 74 deputy SPs, 230 police inspectors, 607 police sub-inspectors, 11,800 constables and 30 state reserve police and paramilitary companies will be deployed for security.

Apart from no public participation, the 144th rath yatra would be a shorter affair in terms of duration as the authorities plan to conclude it within four to five hours as against the usual time of around 12 hours, although the procession would cover the entire 19-km route as earlier, they said. The state administration and temple authorities have made all the arrangements for the rath yatra without public participation and any fanfare.