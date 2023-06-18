Rath Yatra: Ashwini Vaishnaw To Arrive In Odisha To Review Arrangements For Pilgrims

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will come to Odisha on a three-day visit from 19th June, 2023.

During his visit, Vaishnaw will inspect Puri Railway station and will review the arrangements made for pilgrims in view of the world-famous Car Festival (Rath Yatra) in the evening.

Vaishnaw will also visit Rath Yatra in the forenoon on 20.06.2023. Later he will proceed to Bahanaga Bazar to interact with the local people.

He will also visit the Balasore District Hospital and will meet with the officials of Hospital and District administration.

Apart from this, Vaishnaw will inspect and review the development of Balasore Railway Station.