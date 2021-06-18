Rath Yatra: All Servitors To Undergo 4-Stage COVID Test

Puri: All the servitors involved in various rituals of the sibling deities at Jagannath temple during the Rath Yatra, will undergo multiple rounds of COVID-19 test. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on Friday.

“RT PCR testing to be carried out for all the sevaks involved in the rituals before 48 hours. The testing will be done at four stages – before Snana Yatra, before Gundicha Yatra, before Bahuda Yatra and 15 days after Niladri Bije,” the SJTA said.

Similarly, COVID tests of police personnel and temple officials involved in arrangements will also be conducted.

Here’re the key decisions take by the SJTA:

– RT PCR testing to be carried out for all the Sevaks involved in the rituals before 48 hrs. Similarly, Police personnel and Temple officials involved in arrangements will also to be tested.

-The testing will be done at four stages –before Snana Yatra, before Gundicha Yatra, before Bahuda Yatra and lastly, 15 days after Niladri Bije.

– Focus to remain on vaccination of all Sevaks and officials involved.

– A nodal officer will be appointed by the SJTA, Puri Dist Administration and CDMO office for close coordination on a day-to-day basis.

– A detailed micro-plan to be made for setting up special medical posts during Rath Yatra. This will include deployment of additional medical staff in consultation if required. The focus will be on sevaks who will primarily pull the chariots in view of the COVID-19 restrictions.

– Adequate number of masks to be distributed among the Sevaks during Snana Yatra and Ratha Yatra.

– To promote hand hygiene like last year, sanitiser to be distributed among Sevak families.

– Meetings will be held with members of Nijogs to sensitize them on do’s & don’ts to be followed during the conduct of the rituals.

– Handouts will be distributed among all the Sevaks and officials on the do’s & don’ts to be followed with regards to COVID-19.

In view of the COVID pandemic, Rath Yatra will be held without the participation of devotees for the second consecutive year.