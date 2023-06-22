Rath Yatra: ‘Adapa Mandap Bije’ today

Puri: The ‘Adapa Mandap Bije’ rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be held in Puri today evening. A day after Rath Yatra, the three sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will enter the Adapa Mandapa inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Gundicha temple today.

As per rituals, Ramakrishana and Madanmohan will first to enter the temple after the offering ‘Pushpanjali’. They will be followed by the entry of Chakraraj Sudarshan. Lord Balabdhadra will be taken inside the temple in ‘Pahandi Bije’.

Thereafter Lord Balabhadara, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath will make a grand entry in turns amid chanting of ‘Hari bol’ and blowing of conches and beating of cymbals.

During this week-long period, all the rituals of Srimandir are observed in the Gundicha temple. And, during this period, devotees can relish ‘Adapa Abhada’, the special prasad prepared in the temple.

As per the Hindu beliefs, those who can get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the ‘Adapa Mandapa’, they would get rid of all sins committed in hundred births.

On the ninth day of their journey, the deities return to their abode. This is known as ‘Bahuda Yatra’.