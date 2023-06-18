 Rath Yatra A Reflection Of Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat: PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended best wishes to the country men ahead of the Rath Yatra festival which will fall on June 20.

Before his US trip next week, Modi held his popular radio talk show a week earlier.

Terming the Rath Yatra as historical one, the Prime Minister said Rath Yatra bears a unique identity throughout the world. Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is taken out with great fanfare in different states of the country.

“The Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha is a wonder in itself. When I was in Gujarat, I used to get the opportunity to attend the great Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad,” he added.

The way people from all over the country, every society, every class turn up in these Rath Yatras is exemplary in itself. Along with inner faith, it is also a reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat, Modi said.

Extending best wishes on the auspicious occasion, the PM prayed to Lord Jagannath to shower blessings on all countrymen with good health, happiness and prosperity.

The Prime Minister will be visiting US next week. He is scheduled to hold yoga session at UN headquarters on the International Day of Yoga.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is – ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’, he informed in his radio programme.

“This time I will get the opportunity to participate in the Yoga Day program to be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. I see that even on social media, there is tremendous enthusiasm about Yoga Day,” he said.