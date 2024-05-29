Rath Yatra 2024: ‘Chaka-Akha Dera’ Ritual Performed In Puri

Puri: Ahead of the world-famous Rath Yatra this year, the most-awaited ritual of the Chaka-Akha Dera was conducted amid the chants of Jai Jagannath and Hari Bola in the presence of servitors on Bada Danda.

The ritual was conducted after the arrival of ‘Agyan malas’ (divine garland of consent) from Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

As per tradition, the Chaka-Akha Dera ritual which means the fixing of two wheels and an axle of each chariot of Lord Balabhadra, Jagannath, and Devi Subhadra is conducted on the occasion of Bhaunri Jatra, the last day of the Bahara Chandan Yatra of the deities. After the conclusion of the Bahara Chandan Jatra, the remaining 21 days of the Bhitara Chandan Jatra will be completed inside the premises of Shree Jagannath Temple.

On this auspicious day, the most important driving support of the chariots, the main central wheel and axle system called Nahaka Chaka and Nahaka Akha are fixed with each other. The installation of this part will help build the other portions of the chariots.

Out of the total 42 wheels of all three chariots, as many as 20 wheels have already been constructed. As part of the ritual. three Puja Pandas take out three different Agyan Mala (divine garland of consent) from each deity in a procession to the Ratha Khala with pomp and show. Thereafter, the Maharana servitors begin the installation of the wheel and axle. The rest of the wheels and axles will be installed in a phase-wise manner.