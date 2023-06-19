Rath Yatra 2023: Stage Set In Puri For Lord’s Nine-Day Sojourn Beginning Tomorrow

Puri: After the Naba Jauban Darshan of Lord Jagannath and siblings today, process has begun for tomorrow’s world famous Rath Yatra as per schedule.

Three chariots of the Holy Trinity have kept in front of the Singha Dwara following the Anja Mala (garland of consent) ritual in the afternoon on Monday. Nandighosh chariot of Lord Jagannath was first brought to the Singhadwar followed by Darpa Dalana of Devi Subhadra and Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has shared the schedule of all rituals of the deities on mega spiritual event.

The Mangala Alati ritual will begin at 6 am in the morning followed by Mailama, Tadaplagi, Abakash. Similarly, Gopal Ballhav and Sakal Dhupa rituals will be performed between 8 am and 9 am.

The Pahandi Bije ritual will begin at 9,30 and will continue till 12.30 pm. The chariot pulling will commence from 4 pm, the SJTA said.

Devotees from across the globe have thronged the pilgrim city to have glimpse of the deities on the chariots.

Expecting huge congregation of devotees, the government has made elaborate arrangement for the smooth conduct of the massive event.

The Puri town will be under the thick security cover on the day of Rath Yatra.

As many as 70 platoons of force have been mobilsed to control crowd and 25 platoons will look after the traffic management. Special choppers of India coast guard are patrolling over the sea.

Around 15 lakh devotees are expected to arrive in the pilgrim city to witness the annual spiritual journey of the deities.

The administration has divided the entire city into 14 zones and 29 sectors for proper maintenance of law and order.

The district administration has made massive arrangements for parking of vehicles.