Rath Yatra 2023: Several devotees injured during pulling of Taladhwaja chariot

Puri: More than 30 devotees sustained injuries following a stampede during pulling of Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra at Marichikote Chhak in Puri on Tuesday.

According to reports, the injured persons have been admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital.

Sources said, the stampede took place after some women devotees and senior citizens fell down and other stumbled upon them.

On duty security personnel immediately brought the situation under control and rescue the injured persons.

The injured people were then taken to nearby Primary Health Center for first aid. Later, five people, including a foreign national, were taken to the Puri DHH.