Rath Yatra 2023: Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik installs 250 coconuts in mural

Puri: To celebrate the auspicious and famous chariot festival Jagannath Rath Yatra, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made beautiful art with sand at Puri beach.

A video is doing round on social media, wherein, chariots of lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra can be seen. This festival is celebrated with great pomp and splendour in the state of Odisha. It is dedicated to Lord Jagannath who is said to be a form of Lord Krishna along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra.

This Yatra is the biggest yatra in not only in India but in the world. Millions of devotees from around the world gather around Odisha at this time to be a part of the grand celebration. The Yatra involves a procession of Lord Jagannath along with his siblings in specially crafted chariots, which are known as raths. These chariots are constructed for the yatra every year and thousands of devotees gather to pull it using ropes. The Rath Yatra is basically a journey from the Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple in Puri, Odisha. The temples are located 3 kilometres away from each other.