Rath Yatra 2023: Puri Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Helpline Number

Puri: In view of the congregation of lakhs of devotees in the pilgrim town to witness the world-famous Rath Yatra on Tuesday, the Puri Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for smooth traffic movement and public convenience.

According to the advisory, all the Inter-State Tourist Buses and Local Tourist Buses will stop and park at Malatipatpur Bus Stand. All the regular passenger-carrying buses will be allowed up to Talabania Temporary Bus Stand via Malatipatapur ROB, Toshali Sands, Grid Station Chhak and Bhudan Chhaka.

Puri Town Shuttle Buses/ Auto Rickshaw will be allowed from Talabania to Zilla School Chhaka via Sunara Gouranga Chhaka, BNR Hotel Chhaka, Youth Hostel Chhaka and Nilachala Urban Hata. Their return will be via Zilla school chhaka to Helipad via Ghodabazar, Rama Mandir, Odisha Bakery, Sadar Block office for Buses and via Mangala temple for Auto rickshaw.

Another shuttle services will be available from Malatipatapur Bus Stand to Atharanala in a to-and-fro basis.

Two-wheelers will avail parking at Jagannath Ballav, Masanichandi, Matitota Parking, Nilachala Ashok and Blue Flag beach. All vehicles will be diverted accordingly.

All LMVs/Cars/SUVs will avail of parking facilities at the parking places at Indoor Stadium, Helipad, Sanskrit University Parking, ITI College Parking, Nalifield and Yatrika. They will be diverted as per the availability of space in parking places accordingly.

For smooth Darshan of the Lords by devotees, some Shuttle services has been implemented from Talabania to Zilla school Chhaka and From Malatipatapur to Atharanala.

Regulation of vehicular Traffic shall be imposed from 00:00 hrs on 19.06.2023 to 00:00 hrs on 21.06.2023 and from 00:00 hrs on 28.06.2023 to 00:00 hrs on 29.06.2023 as per traffic mobility plan.

For smooth Darshan of the Lords by devotees, no vehicle zones will be ensured in the place from Atharanala Chhaka to Hospital Chhaka from Hospital Chhaka to Subash Bose Crossing.

Any one requiring any assistance – 24×7 help line number Puri Police- 6370967100/06752-232551 is available for assistance.

Police personnel deployed in the duty will perform their duty with smiling face and will work with diligence for enabling for a people friendly environment.