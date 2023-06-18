Rath Yatra 2023: Puri divided into 3 zones; Police conducts chariot pulling mock drill

Puri: Ahead of the world famous Rath Yatra, Puri has been divided into 3 zones for better traffic management & control room to be set at Kumbharapada police station.

Besides, special arrangements for parking of vehicles have been made at different locations, informed ADG Amitabh Thakur.

On the other hand, a chariot-pulling mock drill was conducted by Puri Police and paramilitary forces at the reserve ground in Puri on Sunday ahead of world famous Rath Yatra to be held on Tuesday (June 20).