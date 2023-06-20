Rath Yatra 2023: Prez Murmu, PM Modi, CM Naveen, Others Wish As Lord’s Nine-Day Sojourn Begins

Bhubaneswar/Puri: With the beginning of world famous Rath Yatra in Puri, lakhs of devotees from across the world thronged the pilgrim city to have a glimpse of Holy Trinity on three chariots.

On the auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Home Minister Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and several leaders cutting across party lines extended best wishes to the people of the country.

The leaders prayed to Lord Jagannath for good health and prosperity for the country people.

The Odisha government made elaborate arrangements for the mega-religious event.

President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas, Delhi to mark the commencement of Yatra from the national capital.

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ରଥଯାତ୍ରା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ମୁଁ ସମସ୍ତ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ, ବିଶେଷ କରି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି ଯେ ଭକ୍ତି ଓ ସମର୍ପଣର ଏ ମହାପର୍ବ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନରେ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣିଦେଉ। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ… pic.twitter.com/j0yIzDaBw7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 20, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, took to Twitter to offer prayers and wishes. “Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment,” the Prime Minister wrote in his tweet with a video of the Yatra.

Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. pic.twitter.com/ATvXmW3Yr0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik also posted a video of himself wishing everyone an auspicious Rath Yatra. “My best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of the Holy Rath Yatra. With the blessings of the Lord and your cooperation, let us pave the way for the development of New Odisha,” the CM wrote as a caption to his video on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on Twitter. In his tweet penned in Hindi, the Home Minister wrote, “Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra is a very auspicious festival of Sanatan culture, which is celebrated with great devotion by crores of devotees of the country. Best wishes to everyone on Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. May this festival of Rath Yatra bring peace, prosperity and prosperity into everyone’s life. Jai Jagannath.”

श्री जगन्नाथ रथयात्रा आस्था व भक्ति का अलौकिक समागम है। आज रथयात्रा के शुभ अवसर पर अहमदाबाद के जगन्नाथ मंदिर में मंगला आरती में सम्मिलित होकर महाप्रभु का आशीर्वाद लिया। हर वर्ष यहाँ भगवान के दर्शन की अनुभूति दिव्य व अविस्मरणीय होती है। महाप्रभु सभी पर कृपा बनायें रखें।

जय जगन्नाथ pic.twitter.com/xVapxvrnQF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2023

On this pious day, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan met with Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Tuesday morning.

The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for the mega-religious event. Tight security has been put in place.