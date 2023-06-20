Rath Yatra 2023: Mahaprabhu Jagannath finally comes out of his abode

Puri: Lord Jagannath who is none other than Krishna has appeared in this world to shower his mercy upon us and take us back to his spiritual abode.

This Rath Yatra, Mahaprabhu Jagannath came out of his abode to meet his beloved devotees. The Lord of the Universe was taken to his chariot ‘Nandighosa’ in ceremonial ‘Pahandi’ by the servitors.

Lord Jagannath comes out of his sanctum sanctorum to shower his mercy upon us and earnestly invite us to join him in his spiritual abode.