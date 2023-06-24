Rath Yatra 2023: Dakshina Moda Rituals Of Three Gigantic Chariots On Sunday

Puri: The ‘Dakshina Moda’ ritual or the southward turn of the three gigantic chariots of Lord Jagannath and His siblings parked outside Gundicha Temple will be held on Sunday.

As per rituals, the three chariots will be pulled and parked near Nakachana Dwara, the eastern gate of Gundicha Temple after the servitors bring ‘Agnya Mala’ (divine approval) following Sakala Dhupa.

The three chariots will be pulled by the security personnel and sevayats from the Lions gate of the Gundicha temple to the Nakachana gate.

Thousands of devotees throng to witness the Dakshina Moda’ ritual and the three gigantic chariots taking southward turn which marks preparations for the Bahuda Yatra, the period during which the deities return back to their abode.

Today, thousands of devotees flocked the Gundicha temple for the Hera Panchami, first five days during which deities reside in the Gundicha temple.

As heavy rains lashed the Pilgrim Town in the afternoon, the devotees made a beeline inside the barricades to catch a glimpse of the Holy Trinity on the Adapa Mandap.