Rath Yatra 2023: Dakshina Moda Rituals Of Three Gigantic Chariots Held In Puri

Puri: The ‘Dakshina Moda’ ritual or the southward turn of the three gigantic chariots of Lord Jagannath and His siblings parked outside Gundicha Temple was held today after the servitors brought ‘Agnya Mala’ (divine approval) after Sakala Dhupa.

As per the ritual, Debadalana, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, was first turned towards Shree Jagannath Temple in the south. It was pulled and parked near Nakachana Dwara, the eastern gate of Gundicha Temple.

After Debadalana, the servitors, temple staff and security personnel turned Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja and Jagannath’s Nandighosh to complete the ritual.

Devotees are not particularly involved as the chariot is moved back and forth as needed for the southern turn. Though the devotees do not take part in this particular ritual, Ghantuas remain present to ring the bells and guide the chariot on the right path

This ritual marks preparation for the upcoming Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of the Holy Trinity to their abode.

In the meanwhile, a barricade has been put up in front of the Srigundicha temple to streamline darshan by devotees. The district administration has also started preparations for the Bahuda Yatra. On the 27th of June, darshan will be closed at 5 pm at the temple and devotees will not be allowed to enter Gundicha temple.