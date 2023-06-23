Rath Yatra 2023: ‘Adapa Abadha’ available at Puri Gundicha temple from Today

Puri: After two days on their chariots, the Holy Trinity- Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra were taken to the altar of their birth place called Adapa Mandap in Gundicha temple on Thursday.

As per the age-old tradition, the Holy Trinity will give darshan to lakhs of deities on their birth altar from today. The ‘Mahaprasad’ offered before the deities during this period, is known as ‘Adapa Abhada’. The special ‘Adapa Abhada’ will be offered to the deities and it will be available for the devotees from today.

As per popular belief, one who takes a morsel of ‘Adapa Abhada’ gets virtues of crores of births.

While Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities give darshan to the devotees from Srimandir throughout the year, during the nine days of sojourn on the occasion of Rath Yatra, the devotees get darshan from Adapa Mandap.

All arrangements have been made for smooth darshan of the deities inside Gundicha temple and partaking ‘Adapa Abhada’.

Notably, the deities had embarked upon their annual journey to Srigundicha temple by riding their majestic chariots on the Grand Road on the occasion of Rath Yatra on June 20.

Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra reached Srigundicha temple on June 20. However, Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra and Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath were halted midway.

The two chariots were pulled to Srigundicha temple on June 21.