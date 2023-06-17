Rath Yatra 2023: 170 Platoons Of Police Force To Deployed In Puri

Puri: With just two days left from the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, the Puri police has made adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Holy Trinity’s 9-day-long annual sojourn.

Reviewing the security arrangements and law enforcement for the ensuing Rath Yatra 2023, Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal said that special arrangements have been made for chariot pulling, crowd management, traffic control, and security of VVIPs.

The Police DG informed that a total of 170 platoons of the police force will be deployed in and around Puri for the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

Similarly, the installation of more than 50 CCTV cameras in different places of Bada Danda (Grand Road), including Srimandir, and Gundicha Temple, is in progress and will be functional before the Rath Yatra commences.

In case of crowding on the eve of the Rath Yatra, it will be controlled in coordination with the district administration.

On Gundicha Yatra, from Pahandi to Chariot Pulling, the police administration is making necessary arrangements for completion of the Rath Yatra smoothly.

The Odisha DSP further said that there will be a special traffic mobility plan for the world famous Rath Yatra. Traffic will be managed in three sections, two inside the Town and one outside the Town.

“The Pilgrim Town has been divided into 14 zones and 29 sectors from smooth traffic management,” informed ADG Amitabh Thakur.