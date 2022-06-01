Rath Yatra 2022: Puri Admin Steps Up Preparations In 2nd Coordination Meet

Puri: The second coordination meeting for the world-famous Rath Yatra 2022 was held under the chairmanship of Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena at Puri Town Hall on Wednesday.

In the meeting, it was decided to make arrangements for 50 additional beds at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) during the annual car festival of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities.

As per reports, the Electricity Department will install 250 LED lights at various locations in the town and the Railways will start 40 special trains and 35 additional ticket counters.

The process of building the three gigantic chariots for the world-famous Rath Yatra is underway at Ratha Khala at the Bada Danda (Grand Road). This year, 750 pieces of timber logs were needed, and 815 timber was procured. Out of the required 1,542 meters of cloth, 800 meters of red cloth have been acquired from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Around 200 kgs of benzoin resin are also in stock. As many as 12 ropes measuring 220 feet have already arrived, and 450-foot-long six cordon ropes are also available.

Provisions have been made for accident insurance coverage for all devotees from July 1 to 13 within the limits of the Puri Municipality. Of the 70 vacancies in the health department, 15 posts have been filled up. Besides, 14 first aid centres and 29 ambulances will be deployed in the Puri Grand Road during the Rath Yatra.

It was learned that six food inspectors will be deployed to check epidemic spread, water contamination and food poisoning etc. Most of the city’s main canals, 349 small and large canals have been cleared. High-capacity water pumps will be set up at 14 locations. Around 872 street lights and 349 LED lights will be installed at various locations with provisions for 23 parking lots and seven mobile toilets in the pilgrim town.

Watco will have a 24-hour control room. The Minister for Urban Development, Pratap Jena has directed for uninterrupted water supply during the Debasnana Purnima and Rath Yatra. At the meeting, the Puri MLA proposed to protect the pond at Mangalghat.

According to reports, water supply in the town will be ensured through 427 tube wells by the RWSS, and 35 piped water supply projects. The Electricity Department has said it will provide an uninterrupted power supply through three grid stations and all complaints will be received at 06752223521.

This year, there will be 40 special trains and 138 additional trains from Rath Yatra to Sunabesha. Each train will have 150 more coaches and 500 RPF personnel will be deployed. Besides, 35 additional ticket counters will be set up by the railways.

In the meeting, ADG, law & Order, informed that a five-tier security arrangement will be in place from Debasnana Purnima to Niladri Bije. The police will keep a close eye on crowd control, traffic control, and law and order situation during the annual car festival. During the meeting, the District Collector announced that a special website and mobile app would be developed for the 2022 Rath Yatra.

The second coordination meeting for Rath Yatra 2022 was attended by RDC, Energy Minister Dibyashankar Mishra, Puri, Brahmagiri and Satyabadi MLAs, Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board, Principal Secretary of Law Department, Chief Administrator of Srimandir, District Magistrate Samarth Varma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh. Members of the temple’s management committee, senior services, intellectuals and journalists were also present.