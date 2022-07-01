Rath Yatra 2022 Live Update: Chita Lagi ritual of three deities completed on Rathas

The “Chita Lagi” ritual of the three deities is completed on the “Rathas”

Shankaracharya pays obeisance to the Trinity

Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati offered his prayers to the three deities atop their respective chariots before the commencement of pulling of chariots.

Dhadi Pahandi of Lord jagannath… Universe beholds on the arrival of Lord

After Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra is being escorted to her chariot- ‘Debadalana’ in ceremonial ‘Pahandi’.

Pahandi of Lord Balabhadra also began ahead of the schedule at Puri Srimandir. The Bada Thakura is being ushered to his Taladhwaja chariot in a magnificent procession amid the chants of Haribol.

At first, Chakraraj Sudarsan was ushered to Nandighosha chariot on Dhadi Pahandi procession followed by the Pahandi of Lord Balabhadra to Taladhwaja chariot. Later Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were placed atop their respective chariots.

Spirituality is at its peak on Bada Danda (Grand Road) with reverberating in the beatings of gongs, cymbals and chants of Jai Jagannath.

Ratha Yatra 2022: Holy Trinity Steps Out Of Temple With Pahandi Bije

Kalia Thakura steps out of Srimandir to make way for his splendid Nandighosa chariot. Lord Jagannath will accompany his elder brother Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha Temple.

Mailama Niti of Lord Jagannath was completed by 3.30 am. Other rituals proceeded smoothly 3 hours ahead of the schedule.

