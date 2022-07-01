Rath Yatra 2022 LIVE
StateBreakingTop News

Rath Yatra 2022 Live Update: Chita Lagi ritual of three deities completed on Rathas

By Pragativadi News Service
163

The “Chita Lagi” ritual of the three deities is completed on the “Rathas”

ImageImage

Shankaracharya pays obeisance to the Trinity

Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati offered his prayers to the three deities atop their respective chariots before the commencement of pulling of chariots.

Image

Dhadi Pahandi of Lord jagannath… Universe beholds on the arrival of Lord

Image

After Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra is being escorted to her chariot- ‘Debadalana’ in ceremonial ‘Pahandi’.

Image

Pahandi of Lord Balabhadra also began ahead of the schedule at Puri Srimandir. The Bada Thakura is being ushered to his Taladhwaja chariot in a magnificent procession amid the chants of Haribol.

Image

At first, Chakraraj Sudarsan was ushered to Nandighosha chariot on Dhadi Pahandi procession followed by the Pahandi of Lord Balabhadra to Taladhwaja chariot. Later Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were placed atop their respective chariots.

Image

Spirituality is at its peak on Bada Danda (Grand Road) with reverberating in the beatings of gongs, cymbals and chants of Jai Jagannath.

Ratha Yatra 2022: Holy Trinity Steps Out Of Temple With Pahandi Bije

Kalia Thakura steps out of Srimandir to make way for his splendid Nandighosa chariot. Lord Jagannath will accompany his elder brother Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha Temple.

 Mailama Niti of Lord Jagannath was completed by 3.30 am. Other rituals proceeded smoothly 3 hours ahead of the schedule.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Date, History, Significance, and More

 

 

Pragativadi News Service 5793 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking