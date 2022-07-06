Rath Yatra 2022: Here Are The Special Trains For Sandhya Darshan, Bahuda Yatra & Suna Besha

Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Railways has arranged 205 Special Trains to and from Puri during Rath Yatra (Car Festival) period for smooth travel and convenience of the pilgrims. As Gundicha Yatra has already over, Special Trains will also run for Sandhya Darsha, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Vesha. Keeping in view the more devotees, Railways have also planned to run more Special Trains on day after Suna Besha of the Holy Trinity.

For the convenience of the passengers, East Coast Railway has taken necessary steps to provide reserved Class Accommodation in some of the Special Trains in long-distance trains.

02891/02810 Bhubaneswar-Puri- Bhubaneswar daily Rath Yatra Special will leave from Bhubaneswar at 1005hrs and in return will leave Puri at 1510hrs between 1st to 11th July, 2022.

Three pairs of daily Trains will ply between Khurda Road & Puri and Two pairs daily train between Mahipur & Puri is running from 2nd July to 7th July, 2022. These apart, additional special trains are being planned to run during the period in view of demands from the passengers/devotees.

On Sandhya Darshan, i.e. on 8th July, 2022; 7 pairs (3 pairs from Mahipur & 4 pairs from Khurda Road) of Special Trains will run towards Puri and vice versa.

Apart from this, 08933/08934 Visakhapatnam-Puri-Visakhapatnam Special will leave Visakhapatnam at 1430hrs on 08.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2025hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Visakhapatnam.

08937/08938 Junagarh Road-Puri-Junagarh Road Special will leave Junagarh Road at 1100hrs on 08.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 1900hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Junagarh Road.

08945/08946 Sambalpur-Puri- Sambalpur Special will leave Sambalpur at 2130hrs on 08.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2315hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Sambalpur.

08941/08942 Gunupur-Puri-Gunupur Special will leave Gunupur at 0315hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2040hrs on 09.07.2022 towards Gunupur.

On Bahuda Yatra, i.e. on 9th July, 2022; 10 pairs of Special Trains from Paradeep, Mahipur, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Keonjhargarh will run towards Puri and vice versa.

On Sunavesha Day, i.e. on 10th July, 2022; 11 pairs of Special Trains from Paradeep, Mahipur, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Keonjhargarh will run towards Puri and vice versa.

08971/08972 Junagarh Road-Puri-Junagarh Road Special will leave Junagarh Road at 0530hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 0015hrs on 11.07.2022 (midnight on 10th) towards Junagarh Road.

08957/08958 Gunupur-Puri-Gunupur Special will leave Gunupur at 0430hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2000hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Gunupur.

08979/08980 Sambalpur-Puri- Sambalpur Special will leave Sambalpur at 0800hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 0200hrs on 11.07.2022 towards Sambalpur.

08975/08976 Visakhapatnam-Puri-Visakhapatnam Special will leave Visakhapatnam at 0630hrs on 10.07.2022 towards Puri. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 0100hrs on 11.07.2022 towards Visakhapatnam.

On day after Sunavesha, i.e. on 11th July, 2022; 6 Special Trains will leave Puri towards Gunupur, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Visakhapatnam, Kendujhargarh and Mahipur and One Special Train will run from Keonjhargarh to Puri. 08983 Puri-Sambalpur Special will leave Puri at 1200hrs on 11.07.2022 towards Sambalpur.