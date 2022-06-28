Rath Yatra 2022: All You Want To Know About The Chariots Of The Holy Trinity

Puri: For world famous Rath Yatra, lakhs of people will converge at Jagannath Temple in Puri to witness Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra riding three giant wooden chariots which are pulled by devotees as they travel to Gundicha temple.

In Jagannath Rath Yatra, people crave beautiful and huge cars. Many skilled workers, architects, and engineers flock together to produce these three magnificent chariots known as the Rathas.

Here are some interesting facts and the significance of the chariots of Puri Rath Yatra.

Nandighosh Rath

The chariot of Lord Jagannath is known as Nandighosh Rath. It is also known as Garudadhwaja and Kapidhwaja. People can identify the Chariot of Lord Jagannath by its colour. The chariot of Jagannath has a yellow and red colour canopy and it is also the largest of the chariots. The Chariot has 4 horses and the colour of the horses is White. The height of the Chariot is 45 feet and it has 16 wheels. It also prominently displays the Sudarshana Chakra emblem.

Taladhwaja Rath

The chariot of Lord Balabhadra is known as Taladhwaja. People can identify the Chariot of Lord Balabhadra by its colour. The chariot of Balabhadra has a green and red colour canopy and it is the second largest of the chariots. The Chariot has 4 horses and the colour of the horses is Black. The height of the Chariot is 44 feet and it has 14 wheels.

Devadalana Rath

The chariot of Lord Subhadra is known as Devadalana. It is also known as Darpadalana and Padmadhwaja. People can identify the Chariot of Goddess Subhadra by its colour. The chariot of Subhadra has a black and red colour canopy and it is also the smallest of the chariots. The Chariot has 4 horses and the colour of the horses is red. The height of the Chariot is 43 feet and it has 12 wheels. The guardian deity of the chariot is Jayadurga and the charioteer is known as Arjuna.

The most surprising fact is that the wooden logs required for construction of the chariots are not measured in foot or metre. The measurement of all the components of the Chariots like wheels, axils, pillars, top portions of the chariots is done by the head carpenter.

The height of the Nandighosh chariot of Lord Sri Jagannath is 33 cubits (a cubit is approximately the length of the forearm) and five fingers; it has 16 wheels and 832 log pieces are used to build the chariot. The height of Goddess Subhadra’s Chariot ‘Darpadalan’ is 31 cubits. The number of wheels of this chariot is 12 and a total of 593 log pieces are used to make this. The height of the ‘Taladhwaja’, the chariot of Lord Balabhadra, elder brother of Lord Jagannath is 32 cubits and 10 fingers and it is built with 763 log pieces.