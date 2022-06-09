Rath Yatra 2022: 100 Special Buses To Ply Between Puri & Twin City

Cuttack: The State Transport Authority has decided to ply 100 special buses between Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri for the smooth travelling of devotees during the upcoming Rath Yatra 2022 scheduled on July 1 this year.

This was decided at a meeting attended by the Private Bus Owners’ Association and State Transport Authority yesterday.

As per the decision, the special bus services will be available for seven days on special occasions during the 9-day long sojourn of Lord Jagannath.

The passengers can avail of bus services on June 30 (a day before Ratha Jatra), July 1 (Ratha Jatra), July 2 (a day after Ratha Jatra), July 8 (a day before Bahuda Jatra), July 9 (Bahuda Jatra), July 10 (Suna Besha), and July 11 (a day after Suna Besha). An arrangement will be made to halt the special buses at Talabania in Puri.