Rates of petrol and diesel in Odisha on September 11

Petrol price in Angul on September 11 is Rs104.90. Petrol in Balasore is being sold at Rs 103.23. Petrol at Bhubaneswar is Rs 103.11, Cuttack Rs 103.54, Dhenkanal Rs 103.98, Jharsuguda Rs 103, Kendrapara Rs 103.11, Puri Rs 103.26, Sambalpur Rs 103.85 and Malkangiri Rs 108.92.

As far as the diesel is concerned, it is sold at Rs 96.40 in Angul, Rs 94.81 in Balasore, Rs 94.68 in Bhubaneswar, Rs 95.10 in Cuttack, Rs 95.52 in Dhenkanal, Rs 94.79 in Jharsuguda, Rs 94.66 in Kendrapara, Rs 95.41 in Sambalpur, Rs 94.83 in Puri and Rs 100.29 in Malkangiri.

Similarly, price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders today in Bhubaneswar is at Rs1,079.00 while in Cuttack, the LPG rate today is Rs 1079.50.