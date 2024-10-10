Mumbai: The final journey of the late industrialist Ratan Tata has highlighted a significant shift in the funeral practices of the Parsi community. Tata, who passed away at the age of 86, will be cremated at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai, a departure from the traditional Parsi practice of sky burial at the Tower of Silence.

His funeral at Worli reflects changing traditions in the Parsi community, where more and more members are opting for cremation rather than having the remains of their loved ones consigned to the Tower of Silence, or Doongerwadi, on Malabar Hill.

The decision to cremate Tata’s remains rather than follow the traditional Parsi method is indicative of a broader trend within the community. Traditionally, Parsis have practiced sky burial, where bodies are left in the open at the Tower of Silence to be consumed by vultures. However, the declining vulture population and urbanization have led many Parsis to opt for cremation.

This shift has been gradual but noticeable. More Parsi families are choosing cremation due to practical considerations and changing societal norms. Tata’s cremation at Worli is seen as a reflection of these evolving practices.

Ratan Tata had been a prominent figure not just in the business world but also within the Parsi community. The Parsi community, followers of Zoroastrianism, is one of India’s smallest but most influential religious minorities, of which Tata was a distinguished member.

Several prominent Parsi publications condoled his death this morning, remembering him as someone who contributed generously for the community. “Ratan Tata has been a generous supporter of the Zoroastrian Return to Roots Program and has kindly met with us on a few occasions. He is a great role model for young Zarathushtis to be humble and philanthropic,” reads a post on the Zororoots Instagram account.

Parsi Khabar said that “Ratan Tata embodied the timeless values of his Parsi heritage and the teachings of the Zoroastrian faith, leaving a legacy of kindness, integrity, and inspiration that will endure through the ages

The mortal remains of Tata were brought out of the hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles early on Thursday and taken to his residence in Colaba. His mortal remains will be kept at the NCPA from 10 am to 3.30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects.

At 4 pm, his body will be taken to Worli Crematorium for last rites. The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The last rites of Cyrus Mistry, another prominent member of the Parsi community, had also been performed at the Worli Crematorium in 2022.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...