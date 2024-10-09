Ratan Tata, the esteemed former chairman of Tata Sons, has passed away, leaving a lasting legacy on both India and the global business community. The renowned industrialist passed away on Wednesday night, causing widespread mourning in a country that held him in high regard.

At the age of 86, Tata’s remarkable legacy saw the transformation of the Tata Group from a notable Indian conglomerate into a global force, permanently altering the Indian industrial landscape.

Tata, who led the conglomerate from 1991 to 2012, was hospitalized on Monday for routine medical check-ups at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Following the surge of social media attention regarding his hospitalization, he issued a statement to calm the public, stating, “There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits.” However, by Wednesday, his condition had deteriorated significantly, resulting in a loss that will resonate profoundly throughout India and the world.

“It is with profound sorrow that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, an extraordinary leader whose contributions have shaped both the Tata Group and the nation. More than just a chairperson, he was a mentor, guide, and friend. Under his stewardship, the Tata Group expanded globally while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation. His dedication to philanthropy touched millions, leaving a lasting impact in areas like education and healthcare. His genuine humility in every interaction will be remembered. On behalf of the Tata family, we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones, and his legacy will continue to inspire us,” the Group said in a statement.

The passing of Ratan Tata signifies the conclusion of a significant era; he was a man who forged a legacy characterized by resilience, expansion, and unparalleled foresight.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, was a descendant of the distinguished Tata family and the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. He completed his initial education in Mumbai and then moved to the United States, earning an Architecture degree from Cornell University in 1962, followed by the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1975.

Returning to India in 1962, he joined Tata Steel and, in 1991, succeeded JRD Tata as the chairman of Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group. From 1991 to 2012, under his chairmanship, the Tata Group saw significant global expansion, acquiring international companies and launching groundbreaking products.

His notable accomplishments include the acquisition of Corus Steel in 2007, elevating Tata Steel to one of the world’s leading steel producers, and the purchase of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, which positioned Tata Motors prominently in the luxury car market. He was also at the helm for the introduction of the Tata Nano in 2008.

Furthermore, Ratan Tata led Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the conglomerate’s most profitable enterprise, to go public in 2004. Under his guidance, TCS grew into one of the largest IT services firms globally, cementing India’s status as an IT powerhouse.

Upon his retirement as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Ratan Tata was honoured with the title of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals.

