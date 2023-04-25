Ratan Tata awarded Australia’s highest civilian honour

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, was conferred with Australia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Australia, for his efforts in strengthening the India-Australia bilateral relations.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, shared the images of the ceremony on Twitter and said Ratan Tata has made a significant impact on the island nation.

“Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry and philanthropy not just in India, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in Australia. Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to Ratan Tata in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the India-Australia relationship,” the diplomat said in a tweet.