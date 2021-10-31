Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrated At ECoR HQs

Bhubaneswar: General Manager, East Coast Railway Vidya Bhushan administered oath to the Officers and employees of ECoR to dedicate themselves towards preserving the Unity, Integrity & Security of the Nation and act on the vision & actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Later Sh Bhusan flagged off the Run for Unity rally where a large number of Railway Employees participated.

Officers & Staff of East Coast Railway led by the General Manager also offered floral tributes on the photograph of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel at ECoR Headquarters, Rail Sadan, Bhubaneswar.

Additional General Manager Shri Sudhir Kumar and all Principal Heads of the Departments participated in the Ekta Diwas. Principal Chief Personnel Officer Shri Tushar Kanti Mandal coordinated the programme.