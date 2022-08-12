'Rashtra Kavach Om'
‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ Now Streaming On Zee5

New Delhi: Aditya Roy Kapur’s action-packed film is now streaming on Zee 5. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer action thriller Rashtra Kavach Om, which was previously known as Om: The Battle Within, had hit the theatre on Friday, July 1, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that the makers changed the name due to certain copyrights, however, they felt that titled Rashtra Kavach Om would connect better with the Indian audience.

