Rashmika Mandanna wraps for ‘Goodbye’, posts a heartfelt note

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the spy-thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and another movie ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan Neena and Gupta. Today, Rashmika wrapped up the shoot for her second Bollywood film, ‘Goodbye’.

The actress, fondly called as the ‘National Crush’, took to Instagram and posteda heartfelt note as she wrapped up for the film, and shared happy pictures from the film sets with the crew and cast.

“Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’..but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye! It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about… this is going to be funnnnnnn!,” she wrote, in the caption.

Further, Rashmika added, “Get ready to do some serious laughing! Everyone you see here … everyone I’ve worked with in this team will always and forever be super special to me… (Guys! Let’s work again soon… like super soon… I dunno how you’ll make it happen but make it happen! I love you guys! You are the bestest! @amitabhbachchan sir… I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you… you are the world’s bestest man ever! #Vikasbahl … thank you for this… god knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far. @neena_gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you. Ahhhh ok I should stop.. I can go on but I really should stop. @parmarchaitally @pavailgulati @sahilmehta4 @elliavrram @sudhakaryakkanti I love you guys ya.. ok but I’ll shut up now…My loves.. I’ll see y’all soon with my baby ‘Goodbye’…Get ready you guys…I can’t waitttt!”

Even before making her debut, Rashmika has wrapped up for her second Bollywood film. Apart from ‘Goodbye’, she will be next seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Varisu’ alongside Thalapatty Vijay and the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2’ Starring Allu Arjun.