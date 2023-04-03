Rashmika Mandanna Teams Up With Dev Mohan For Her First Female-Centric Film ‘Rainbow’

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna teamed up with director Shantharuban for her first-ever female-centric film. The masterpiece titled “Rainbow,” set to release in Telugu and Tamil.

Check Out The Title Poster:

Rashmika is set to recast her iconic character Srivalli in the spinoff to Pushpa: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. Sukumar will direct the film, which will also star Fahadh Faasil. The first trailer for the sequel will be released on April 8, Allu Arjun’s birthday.