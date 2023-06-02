Rashmika Mandanna is overwhelmed with the love from this “little darling”!

Rashmika Mandanna who is one alone holder of the title ‘National Crush’ has got the cutest little fan. While her fan base consists of an audience from almost all age groups, this little kid seems to have stuck his eyes on Rashmika while her Jimmiki Ponnu Song from Varisu playing on the screen.

Having seen this little kid whose eyes are just stuck on the television screen while Jimmiki Ponnu song from Varisu of Rashmika is being played, the actress reshared this video on her social media expressing feeling overwhelmed while mentioning the cuteness of the eyes of the kid. She wrote in the caption –

“🥺🥺🥺🥺❤look at those eyessssss..

@LikithKichcha 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤too cute ya.. I pray that this little darling is always.. always happiest❤”

🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️ look at those eyessssss.. @LikithKichcha 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️ too cute ya.. I pray that this little darling is always.. always happiest ❤️ https://t.co/QDSA8Kanuo — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 31, 2023

As the love of this kid brings yet another example of Rashmika’s fanbase, the actress also never leaves a chance to showcase her love to her fans. Recently, when she went to Hyderabad, she stopped amid the crowd and clicked a selfie with a little kid.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen in ‘Animal’ along with Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ along with Allu Arjun, ‘VNR Trio’, and ‘Rainbow’.