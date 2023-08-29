Rashmi Desai’s special plans for Raksha Bandhan 2023 revealed, know here!

Rashmi Desai is one such artist in the Indian entertainment industry who needs no introduction. Over the years, she has proved her worth as an actress in multiple languages ​​and industries and deserves the success she has achieved today.

From reality shows on TV to daily soaps, music videos, films and OTTs, there is no place where Rashami has not stepped in yet. He is extremely career-driven and professional towards his work. However, even with this, she understands the importance and relevance of spending time with family and loved ones during special occasions.

Talking about the special occasion, ladies and gentlemen, Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away and like any other Indian lady, Rashmi too is extremely excited to celebrate it with her brothers. She further says about her plans for the day,

“Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion, our country is so rich in traditional values ​​and culture and hence it is extremely relevant. For me personally, this day has always been special as it makes me reflect in my life that my brother lives How loving and protective he has been to me. It is one of the most sacred bonds on earth and it is so much fun to be with a loving brother who is jovial at the same time. I enjoy celebrating this day with my brothers and Planning to relive special childhood memories. In today’s time we all are so busy that such days rarely come. So when they do come, it is important to make the most out of it. I wish everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan I wish you the best.”

On the work front, Rashmi Desai will soon make an interesting announcement. Stay tuned with us for more information on this.