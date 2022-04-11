Rashid will want to perform well against Hyderabad: Ravi Shastri

Former India captain and ex-head coach of senior national men’s team, Ravi Shastri expressed his admiration towards Rashid Khan and also spoke highly about the form of Gujarat Titans’ team.

While speaking on the Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri praised Rashid Khan, he said “Rashid will want to perform well against Hyderabad. Not only that but he’ll want to win against Hyderabad”

While speaking about the form of Gujarat Titans on Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said, “The favourite will be Gujarat Titans. Because the way they have played is better than Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the last match so they might build momentum from here but the favourite will be Gujarat Titans.”

