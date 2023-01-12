Rashid Khan’s Strong Reaction After Australia Pull Out Series Over Taliban Crackdown

Kabul: After Australia pulled out of an upcoming series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing Taliban moves to further restrict women’s rights, cricketers from the country are reacting strongly.

The men’s team was to face their Afghan counterparts in three ODI games in March following a tour to India. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in Kabul described Australia’s decision as “pathetic”.

“The decision to withdraw… is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact,” the ACB said in a statement, which did not mention the shrinking of women’s rights in Afghanistan nor the Taliban’s ban on female sport.

Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan has also reacted strongly to it. “Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it. @CricketAus @BBL @ACBofficials,” he tweeted along with a photo, which had the below text.

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition.”

The ACB said it would contact the International Cricket Council and was considering withdrawing its players from Australia’s domestic Big Bash League in retaliation. Cricket Australia (CA) said their decision was taken after talks with concerned parties that included the Australian government.

“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms,” it said in a statement. “CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan.