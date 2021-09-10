Rashid Khan steps down as Afghanistan skipper, Mohammad Nabi to lead side

Kabul: All-rounder Mohammad Nabi is set to take the captaincy of Afghanistan for the upcoming T20 World Cup after skipper Rashid Khan stepped down from the role on Thursday.

Less than half an hour after Afghanistan announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Rashid Khan stepped down as captain, saying “the selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media”. It is understood that the team will now be led by allrounder Mohammad Nabi.

Rashid had been named captain in the squad put out by the ACB’s official Twitter handle, but said he was stepping down, effective immediately through his own tweet, posted 22 minutes after the ACB’s.

the squad released had 18 players, with only two marked as reserves. As per the ICC’s rules, each team has to name a squad of 15 players, with a provision for naming reserve players. In April 2021, the ICC had increased the squad sizes of teams for ICC events from 23 to 30, including support staff, as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Rashid’s resignation from captaincy and the number of players being named above the limit of 15, there will likely be changes to Afghanistan’s squad.

Afghanistan’s last T20I series was in March 2021 against Zimbabwe, during which Asghar Afghan led the team.

Squad named by ACB: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Usman Ghani, Naveen ul Haq, Asghar Afghan, Hamid Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Qais Ahmad

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad