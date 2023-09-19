Rashami Desai seeks blessings from Ganpati Bappa ahead of 3 major movie releases

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artists in the Indian entertainment industry. From the regional entertainment space to Hindi TV, OTT and big-ticket movie projects, there’s literally nothing that Rashami Desai hasn’t really done.

Each and every time she graces the silver screen with her magnetic and scintillating presence, the audience as well as netizens simply can’t keep calm for real. Apart from being the stunner that she is in real life, she’s extremely spiritual and feels deeply connected to God in every way. She’s very spiritual and religious and no wonder with Ganpati Festival being around the corner and knocking doors, Rashami is super excited.

The actress shares her happiness and excitement and mentions, “Just like every year, this year too, I am extremely excited and happy. I have been worshiping Bappa since my childhood and he is an integral part of my life. In every way, Ganpati Bappa is of supreme relevance in our religion. Not only is he considered auspicious, but they say that no Puja is generally considered until and unless our dear Bappa’s puja happens first. Owing to Covid-19, celebrations in certain years had hit a roadblock. However, by God’s grace, things are back on. track and I’m super excited.”

She added, “I am going to bring home Bappa at my place and I am also looking to visit a few special places. It’s important to worship Bappa nicely. However, we must also follow the necessary guidelines issued in order to have a smooth festive time without any “hassle.”

Sharing more insights about her fun childhood memory, Rashami concludes, “Our family has been celebrating Ganpati Bappa’s festival since childhood and right from my childhood days, I felt a deep connection with him. I always try to do good deeds so that his blessings remain with me and my family. No one is really perfect. However, we all can try to be that way and get as close to perfection as possible.”

On the work front, Rashami Desai also has 3 important movie projects that are set to release soon one after the other after the Ganpati festival this year. Here’s wishing Rashami good luck and success going forward and may Bappa’s blessings always be with her. Stay tuned for more important updates.