Balasore: The Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore has convicted former Assistant Secretary of Rasalpur Service Co-operative Society, Balasore and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 3 years.

The convict has been identified as Purna Chandra Nayak.(Retrenched by the management of SCS)

Nayak was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) PC Act 1988/409/418/419/420/468/477-A IPC, for misappropriation of Govt. money to the tune of Rs 6,15,000 personating him-self as Secretary of the Society by falsification of records.

Nayak was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and fine of Rs.1 Lakh.