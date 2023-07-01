Rasagola Dibasa Today!

Bhubaneswar: Rasagola Dibasa is being observed today in the State of Odisha. The observation started back in 2015.

Today is also Niladri Bije, a famous ritual of Lord Jagannath. After completing the nine-day-long annual sojourn to the Gundicha temple Lord Jagannath returned home on the Bahuda Yatra day. However, the next day He, along with Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra wore the Golden attire, called Suna Besha. The following day the lords had another important ritual that is called Adharapana niti. And today is Niladri Bije.

The myth has it that Rasgulla is offered to Goddess Laxmi as bhog. They believe Lord Jagannath, Goddess Lakshmi’s husband, once went on a nine-day Rath Yatra without her assent. Upset with her husband and his journey, Lakshmi locked the entrance of the temple to not let her husband from entering it. To please his upset wife, Lord Jagannath offered her rasgullas.

The ritual is called Niladri Bije, Lord Jagganath’s return to Shree Mandir. It is the last day of Ratha Yathra in Puri.

The return of Lord Jagannath is marked with Rasagola Dibasa, a day celebrated to let people know the history and origin of rasgullas.

The Rasagola Dibasa became famous among youngsters and it gathered a lot of attention on Twitter with the hashtag ‘#RasagolaDibasa’.