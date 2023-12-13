Rare Sri Lanka Bay Owl has a Sacred Place in India!

The Sri Lanka bay owl (Phodilus assimilis), a strictly nocturnal owl, belongs to the family of barn owls, Tytonidae. These owl species are distributed in South India and Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka bay owl was considered as a subspecies of P. badius (Oriental bay owl). There are two recognized subspecies of these birds.

The Sri Lanka bay owl (Phodilus assimilis) is a medium-sized nocturnal bird measuring about 25 to 30 cm in length and weighing around 230 grams. It looks bulky and has short legs, tail and wings. The facial disc is heart shaped. The upperparts are dark brown and spotted. The lower parts are buff with scattered black spotting. Its call is a quavering multi-element whistling sound.

This nocturnal bird is uncommon and rarely seen. It has a distinctive call that consists of multiple whistles with inflections. The Sri Lanka bay owl lives in subtropical or tropical moist montane forests.

The Sri Lanka bay owl (Phodilus assimilis) is a species of bay owl in the family Tytonidae. It is endemic to the island of Sri Lanka and the Western Ghats in Kerala, South Western India.

This was photographed at Kerala, India.