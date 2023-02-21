Rare Catfish Found In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baisinga: A rare catfish has been found in Haripur village under Puruniya panchayat within Baisinga police station limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

A man namely, Niranjan Mahanta, has preserved the fish in a tub at his home without selling it in the market. Mahanta caught the rare fish while casting a net in the pond in the backyard of his house.

People are surprised to see this rare catfish in this region of Odisha as the riverine fish are primarily found in freshwater habitats in South America, Asia and Africa

The catfish lacks scales and has cat-like whiskers around its mouth.