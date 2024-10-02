Bengaluru: The skies over Bengaluru were recently graced by a spectacular celestial event as the rare comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) made its appearance. This comet, which last visited our solar system 80,000 years ago, has captivated stargazers and astronomers alike with its vibrant display of colors.

Discovered in January 2023 by the Purple Mountain Observatory in China, the comet has been eagerly anticipated by the global astronomical community. As it approached Earth, it illuminated the skies with hues of pink, yellow, and green, creating a mesmerizing spectacle visible to the naked eye.

The skies over the city lit up in shades of pink, green and yellow, creating a magical scene that left many residents wondering what was happening. Initially, some thought they were witnessing an unusual celestial event. However, according to The Hindu report, it was caused by Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS), which is currently passing by Earth.

Astrophysicist Dr. Anjali Rao commented, “The appearance of C/2023 A3 is a significant event for both professional and amateur astronomers. It provides a unique opportunity to study the composition and behavior of ancient celestial bodies.”

The comet is expected to remain visible until October 2nd, offering one last chance for enthusiasts to catch a glimpse of this rare visitor before it continues its journey through the cosmos.

For those who missed the live spectacle, numerous observatories and space enthusiasts have shared their observations online, ensuring that the beauty of C/2023 A3 can be appreciated by all.