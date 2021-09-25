Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty Step Out Together For First Time Post Bigg Boss OTT

New Delhi: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who seemed to have developed feelings for each other in Bigg Boss OTT house, were spotted together in Mumbai, allegedly for a date.

Raqesh and Shamita also took to their social media account and shared a loved-up post from their dinner date. The picture was a shot of the two holding hands with a caption that read, “U & I”

Raqesh and Shamita’s connection became more established when in the last episodes of Bigg Boss OTT Raqesh chose to treasure Shamita’s memories over winner Divya Agarwal’s.